Walmart looks to airports as inspiration of new store layout

The nation's largest retailer, based in Bentonville, Arkansas, said that the look, which includes signs with bold dimensional typeface spotlighting sections, is currently in one store. It will be rolled out to 200 stores by early next year. with plans to add another 800 stores by early 2022. Walmart says it was working on a new store layout a year ago. But the pandemic accelerated those efforts as customers are increasingly focused on contactless shopping amid safety concerns.

“We were inspired by airport wayfinding systems as best-in-class examples of how to navigate large groups of people," says Janey Whiteside, executive vice president and chief customer officer at Walmart's U.S. division, in a corporate blog.