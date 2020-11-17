Walmart grows stronger in pandemic; quarterly hit $133.75B

The potential impact of Amazon’s arrival in the pharmaceutical space rippled through that sector immediately. Before the opening bell, Shares of CVS Health Corp. fell almost 7%. Walgreens and Rite Aid tumbled 10%.

Americans have come to rely on big box stores like Walmart, Home Depot and Target, as well as Amazon, as lifelines during the start of the pandemic. Because of what they could offer they remained open even when hundreds of other retailers where ordered closed.

Customer loyalty has grown stronger even as those lockdowns were lifted, but infections are surging again and that could deal another round of pain to most retailers.

The big box stores, however, will in all likelihood remain open and an aggressive push into online sales is making them even stronger heading into the holiday season.