Wall Street recovers some of last week's drop, silver climbs

Shares of GameStop were down 24.9%, in what has become a typical move for a company that has regularly seen double-digit swings most of the last two weeks. Trading of the retailer was still limited on trading platforms like Robinhood.

“Definitely having easy access to information, encouragement on social media and a very easy trading experience has gotten more people involved,” said Sunitha Thomas, national portfolio advisor at Northern Trust Wealth Management. “All of that combined is going to lead to more volatility as investors with a shorter outlook are a bigger part of the daily trading volume.”

Investors are watching negotiations in Washington over President Joe Biden's proposed $1.9 trillion economic aid package. Hopes for aid, along with the Federal Reserve's pledge to keep low-cost credit plentiful, have carried the S&P 500 and other major indexes to record highs.

“Ultimately, what’s going to drive this recovery is consumer spending coming back,” Thomas said.

Markets were also rattled last week by AstraZeneca's announcement it would supply the European Union with fewer than half the promised doses, which prompted the EU to impose export controls. On Sunday, AstraZeneca promised to increase European supplies and start delivery earlier. This helped boost shares of European companies on Monday. Germany's DAX rose 1.4%, France's CAC-40 gained 1.2% and the U.K.'s FTSE-100 added 0.9%.

Investors have bid up stocks in expectation the rollout of coronavirus vaccines would allow global business and travel to return to normal. That optimism has been dented by new infection spikes and disruptions in vaccine deliveries.

In this photo provided by the New York Stock Exchange, specialist Stephen Naughton works at a post on the trading floor, Monday, Feb. 1, 2021. The erratic trading in shares of underdog companies like GameStop that turned markets combustible last week appears to have migrated to commodities, sending silver prices surging to an eight-year high. (Nicole Pereira/New York Stock Exchange via AP) Credit: Nicole Pereira Credit: Nicole Pereira

