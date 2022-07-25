US markets resilient ahead of this week's Fed meeting

The highest-profile report will likely be Thursday, when the Commerce Department will release its first estimate of the economy’s output in the April-June quarter.

“While rising jobless claims, softer home sales, and a buildup in gasoline inventory show the Fed front-loading rate hikes are causing a slowdown and bringing inflation under control, the issue is at what cost,” Stephen Innes of SPI Asset Management said in a commentary.

Some economists forecast it may show a contraction for the second quarter in a row. The economy shrank 1.6% in the January-March quarter. Two straight negative readings is considered an informal definition of a recession, though in this case economists think that’s misleading.

Similar data from Europe have underscored the weakness of the global economy as central banks jack up interest rates. Higher rates make economic conditions more difficult, and too-aggressive hikes could cause a recession.

The DAX in Germany rose 0.4%, the CAC 40 in Paris climbed 0.5% higher while Britain's FTSE 100 was up 0.3%.

In Asian trading, Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 shed 0.8% to 27,699.25 and the Kospi in Seoul rose 0.4% to 2,403.69.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng declined 0.2% to 20,562.94, while the Shanghai Composite index gave up 0.6% to 3,250.39.

In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 edged 1.6 points lower to 6,789.90.

On Friday, the benchmark S&P 500 lost 0.9%, breaking a three-day rally that had carried it to its highest level in six weeks but still gaining 2.5% for the week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 0.4%, while the Nasdaq sank 1.9%.

The 10-year Treasury yield was at 2.82% early Monday. On Friday, it fell to 2.76% from 2.91% late Thursday.

Besides an easing of Treasury yields, falling prices for crude oil in recent weeks has raised hopes that inflation may be peaking. Auto club AAA says on its website as of Monday that the average price of a gallon of regular gas is $4.36 per gallon.

Early Monday, U.S. benchmark crude oil was $1.28 higher at $95.98 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It gave up $1.65 on Friday to $94.70 per barrel.

Brent crude, the pricing basis for international trading, rose $1.01 to $99.39 per barrel.

The dollar rose to 136.51 Japanese yen from 136.05 yen on Friday. The euro cost $1.0240, up from $1.0214.

Combined Shape Caption A person wearing a protective mask walks in front of an electronic stock board showing Japan's Nikkei 225 index at a securities firm Monday, July 25, 2022, in Tokyo. Asian shares opened mostly lower on Monday, after a retreat on Wall Street spurred by disappointing economic data and corporate earnings. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko) Credit: Eugene Hoshiko

Combined Shape Caption A person wearing a protective mask stands in front of an electronic stock board showing Japan's Nikkei 225 index at a securities firm as a car passing by Monday, July 25, 2022, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko) Credit: Eugene Hoshiko

Combined Shape Caption A person wearing a protective mask walks in front of an electronic stock board showing Japan's Nikkei 225 and New York Dow indexes at a securities firm Monday, July 25, 2022, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko) Credit: Eugene Hoshiko