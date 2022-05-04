Stocks drift, bond yields rise as markets wait for the Fed

Bond yields rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 3.00% from 2.96% late Tuesday. It hasn't traded at that level since late 2018.

Tupperware slumped 31.3% after the direct seller of plastic storage containers and cosmetics withdrew its financial forecast for the year following a highly disappointing first quarter. The company cited pressure from inflation, lockdowns in China and the conflict in Ukraine.

Chipmaker Skyworks Solutions fell 9.7% after giving investors a weak financial forecast as strict COVID-19 lockdown measures in China hurt production.

Lyft plunged 34% after the ride-hailing company gave investors a disappointing revenue forecast for its current quarter.

Several companies were rewarded for their results. Airbnb rose 3.7% after the short-stay home rentals company sharply narrowed its first-quarter loss and gave investors an encouraging revenue forecast. Starbucks jumped 5.6% after reporting surprisingly strong sales at stores that have been open at least a year, which is a key measure of health for retailers.

The Fed’s aggressive shift to raise interest rates comes as rising inflation puts more pressure on businesses and consumers. Higher costs for energy and other commodities have prompted many businesses to raise prices and issue cautious forecasts to their investors. Wall Street and economists are worried that higher prices on everything from food to gas and clothing will prompt a slowdown in consumer spending and crimp economic growth.

The worries have worsened with Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and its impact on energy and key food commodity prices. China’s increasingly stricter lockdown measures because of rising COVID-19 cases have also added concerns about slower economic growth because of supply problems and shipping backlogs.