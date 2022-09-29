US stocks fall sharply as markets deal with higher rates

The S&P 500 fell 2.6% as of 10:15 a.m. Eastern. Nearly every stock in the benchmark index lost ground. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 597 points, or 2%, to 29,074 and the Nasdaq fell 3.3%.

A day before, stocks jumped and bond yields tumbled in relief after the Bank of England moved forcefully to keep borrowing rates there from spiking further. Wall Street still remains focused on the Federal Reserve and its aggressive rate hikes aimed at slowing the economy and cooling the hottest inflation in four decades.