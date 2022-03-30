Stock indexes slip on Wall Street following 4 straight gains

The Commerce Department said the U.S. economy grew at an annual pace of 6.9% from October through December. That was slower than previous estimates and fell short of economists expectations.

Technology stocks were among the biggest weights on the broader market. Many of the companies in the sector have pricey values that tend to push the broader market in either direction. Chipmaker Nvidia fell 1%.

Retailers also fell and weighed down the market. Home Depot slipped 1.6%.

Oil prices, which have been volatile since Russia invaded Ukraine in February, gained ground. U.S. benchmark crude oil rose 3.9% and Brent crude, the international standard, rose 3.8%.

Energy stocks gained ground along with rising oil prices. Phillips 66 rose 2.9%.

European markets were lower while Asian stocks rose.

Bond yields fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note, which influences interest rates on mortgages and other consumer loans, slipped to 2.37% from 2.40% late Tuesday.

Bond yields have been mostly rising this year as Wall Street prepares for a shift in policy from the Federal Reserve. The central bank, along with its global counterparts, is raising benchmark interest rates to help fight persistently rising inflation.

Wall Street is also closely watching the bond market for clues about the economy's path. On Tuesday, the yield for 10-year Treasury briefly dropped below the 2-year Treasury’s yield, what Wall Street calls an “inversion” of the Treasury yield curve. Investors take note of this because prolonged yield inversions have accurately predicted previous U.S. recessions. The 2-year Treasury yield fell to 2.33% from 2.35% late Tuesday.

Investors have several more economic updates to review this week. On Thursday, the Commerce Department will release its personal income and spending report for February and the Labor Department on Friday will release is employment report for March.

Caption A currency trader stands near screens showing the foreign exchange rates at a foreign exchange dealing room in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, March 30, 2022. Asian stock markets followed Wall Street higher on Wednesday as talks on ending Russia's war on Ukraine appeared to make progress. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man) Credit: Lee Jin-man Credit: Lee Jin-man Caption A currency trader stands near screens showing the foreign exchange rates at a foreign exchange dealing room in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, March 30, 2022. Asian stock markets followed Wall Street higher on Wednesday as talks on ending Russia's war on Ukraine appeared to make progress. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man) Credit: Lee Jin-man Credit: Lee Jin-man

Caption Currency traders watch computer monitors near screen showing the foreign exchange rate between U.S. dollar and South Korean won, left, at a foreign exchange dealing room in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, March 30, 2022. Asian stock markets followed Wall Street higher on Wednesday as talks on ending Russia's war on Ukraine appeared to make progress. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man) Credit: Lee Jin-man Credit: Lee Jin-man Caption Currency traders watch computer monitors near screen showing the foreign exchange rate between U.S. dollar and South Korean won, left, at a foreign exchange dealing room in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, March 30, 2022. Asian stock markets followed Wall Street higher on Wednesday as talks on ending Russia's war on Ukraine appeared to make progress. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man) Credit: Lee Jin-man Credit: Lee Jin-man

Caption A currency trader watches computer monitors near screens showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI), right, and the foreign exchange rates at a foreign exchange dealing room in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, March 30, 2022. Asian stock markets followed Wall Street higher on Wednesday as talks on ending Russia's war on Ukraine appeared to make progress. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man) Credit: Lee Jin-man Credit: Lee Jin-man Caption A currency trader watches computer monitors near screens showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI), right, and the foreign exchange rates at a foreign exchange dealing room in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, March 30, 2022. Asian stock markets followed Wall Street higher on Wednesday as talks on ending Russia's war on Ukraine appeared to make progress. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man) Credit: Lee Jin-man Credit: Lee Jin-man