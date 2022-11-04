Stock indexes rise on Wall Street following jobs report

Markets around the world wobbled in the minutes immediately following the release of the U.S. jobs data, which is one of the most anticipated reports on Wall Street every month. But they eventually resumed climbing.

Markets had been higher earlier in the day, in part on hopes that China may soon relax on its strict anti-COVID measures that are hurting the world’s second-largest economy and sometimes cause entire cities to be locked down for weeks.

Such a move could give a big boost to the global economy when worries about recessions caused by rising interest rates dog countries around the world.

The hopes, though, have been built on speculation and some relatively thin strands, with no official confirmation of broad policy changes. Stocks in Hong Kong nevertheless surged 5.4% Friday, while stocks in Shanghai jumped 2.4%. Both markets finished the week with strong gains.

Stocks also rallied across Europe. France's CAC 40 rose 2.6%, and Germany's DAX returned 2.2%.

___

AP Business Writers Yuri Kageyama and Matt Ott contributed.