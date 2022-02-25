Fear eases in markets, even as Ukraine invasion continues

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 355 points or 1.1%, at 33,583, as of 10:27 a.m. Eastern time. The Nasdaq composite swung between modest gains and losses. A day earlier, it briefly fell more than 20% below its record high, before roaring back suddenly.

Prices for everything from stocks to Bitcoin have been swinging sharply with the uncertainty about Russia and Ukraine, but the market's brightest spotlight has perhaps been on oil and natural gas. Russia and Ukraine are lynchpins of the global supply chain for energy, particularly when it comes to European consumers, among other commodities.

Oil prices fell on both sides of the Atlantic, a day after they briefly topped $100 per barrel amid worries that the conflict and upcoming sanctions could disrupt supplies. Benchmark U.S. crude slipped 1.3% to $91.70 per barrel. Brent crude, the international standard, fell 0.8% to $94.67.

When announcing sanctions on Russia that he described as tough on Thursday, President Joe Biden said that he also wanted to limit the econoic pain for Americans. That led to some apparent relief that sanctions were not as severe as they could have been, and the drop in oil prices helped to lift stocks.

Stocks also rose across much of Europe and Asia Friday, recovering some of their sharp losses from immediately after Russia's invasion. London's FTSE 100 gained 3.4%, while France's CAC 40 rose 2.9% and Germany's DAX rose 2.8%.

Market players might be betting that the crisis could slow moves by central banks to cool inflation by raising interest rates and unwinding other support for pandemic-burdened economies, said Ipek Ozkardeskaya of Swissquote Bank SA.

“But in reality, it’s about volatility, high volatility that results from a high-voltage environment," Ozkardeskaya wrote in a commentary. "It’s impossible to tell what direction the market will take in the next five minutes."

___

AP Business Writer Yuri Kageyama contributed.