Stocks rise on Wall Street; report shows strong retail sales

The solid gains on Tuesday come as the broader market struggles to break a six-week long slump.

The Commerce Department said U.S. retail sales rose 0.9% in April. The solid increase was driven by higher sales of cars, electronics, and at more spending at restaurants. The upbeat report helps allay some concerns on Wall Street about persistently high inflation crimping consumer spending.

Inflation is at a four-decade high, driven by demand for goods outpacing supplies in the aftermath of the pandemic. Supply chain problems have prompted businesses to raise prices on everything from food to clothing. Rising energy prices following Russia's invasion of Ukraine worsened pressure from inflation, as did China's strict lockdown measures over the last month as it faces a resurgence of COVID-19 cases in major cities.

Walmart, the nation's largest retailer, fell 8.7% after reporting disappointing earnings and trimming its profit forecast for the year, partly because of inflation pressures.

Central banks have been shifting policies to help fight inflation. The Federal Reserve is gradually pushing its benchmark short-term interest rate off its record low near zero, where it spent most of the pandemic. Investors are concerned that the central bank could cause a recession if it raises rates too high or too quickly and are watching for comments by Fed officials that might provide insight into the U.S. economic outlook and future policy moves.