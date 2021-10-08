Jumbled reaction on Wall Street following weak jobs report

But Friday’s jobs report showed that employers added just 194,000 jobs last month, short of the 479,000 that economists expected. Many investors still expect the Fed to stick to its timetable, but the numbers were weak enough to at least raise the question about whether it may wait longer to taper its bond purchases or to eventually raise short-term rates.

“The miss on jobs isn’t pretty — there’s no way around it,” Mike Loewengart, managing director of investment strategy at E-Trade Financial, said in a statement. “And many may believe it will cause the Fed pause in terms of their tapering strategy. But the jury is out on how the market will interpret the data.”

Underneath the surface, the numbers don’t offer much more clarity. The unemployment rate ticked down to 4.8% from 5.1%, and average wages rose a bit faster from August than expected, while 610,000 jobs were lost in production and transportation.

That last point suggests to Jack Ablin, chief investment officer at Cresset Capital , that dysfunction in the world's supply chains isn't improving. Such supply issues have helped to send prices for all kinds of things jumping, from automobiles to food, with inflation rates at their highest level in more than a decade.

Rising energy prices have also been contributing to inflation, and benchmark U.S. crude climbed 2% to $79.89 per barrel. That helped drive energy stocks in the S&P 500 to a 2.1% gain, by far the biggest among the 11 sectors that make up the index.

Exxon Mobil rose 2%, and Pioneer Natural Resources climbed 3%.

Friday's choppy trading extends an already volatile run since the S&P 500 set its last record high on Sept. 2. Worries about the Fed's pulling back on its support for the market have combined with concerns about high inflation and political turmoil in Washington, D.C.

AP Business Writer Joe McDonald contributed.