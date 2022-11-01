Stocks turn lower as hot jobs report signals aggressive Fed

Long-term Treasury yields turned higher after the report in job openings came out and rose back near multiyear highs. Those high rates have helped push mortgage rates above 7% this year.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 4.04% from 3.93% earlier in the morning.

The yield on the two-year Treasury, which tends to reflect market expectations of future moves by the Federal Reserve, rose to 4.50% from 4.40%.

Several big companies made solid gains following encouraging earnings reports and forecasts.

Pfizer rose 2.9% after reporting strong results and raising its profit forecast for the year. Uber surged 15% after giving investors a strong forecast for future bookings. Rival Lyft rose 9.5%.

Earnings remain a big focus for investors this week. CVS reports its results on Wednesday and Starbucks reports earnings on Thursday.

The Fed is beginning a two-day policy meeting that’s expected to result in its sixth interest rate increase of the year as the central bank fights the worst inflation in four decades. The widespread expectation is for the Fed to push through another increase that’s triple the usual size.

Following the latest hotter-than-expected jobs data, investors now see a slightly greater possibility that the Fed will make yet another jumbo size interest rates increase at its December meeting, according to CME Group.

AP Business writers Joe McDonald, Elaine Kurtenbach and Matt Ott contributed to this report.