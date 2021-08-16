Wall Street lower amid pandemic, Afghanistan worries

The collapse of the Afghanistan government over the weekend was also on investors' minds. While the economy of Afghanistan is small, the country is located in a delicate part of the world, sandwiched between the economic giants of South and East Asia and the oil-rich Middle East.

Oil prices were down 4% in early trading. Chinese and Indian stocks were marginally higher overnight.

Also dampening investors' optimism was the University of Michigan consumer sentiment index from Friday, which fell to 70.2 from its previous level of 81.2 in July. That was the largest drop in sentiment since April 2020, when the pandemic took its initial grip on the country.

The unexpectedly bad reading was almost entirely due to the spread of the delta variant of the coronavirus, which has caused hospitals to fill up with unvaccinated patients across the U.S.

Caption A man walks past a bank's electronic board showing the Hong Kong share index at Hong Kong Stock Exchange in Hong Kong Monday, Aug. 16, 2021. Asian shares slipped Monday, amid worries about the rising cases of coronavirus infections in the region, as well as concerns about the long-term impact from the Afghan government’s collapse. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu) Credit: Vincent Yu Credit: Vincent Yu