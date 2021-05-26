Stocks wobble as investors weigh growth, inflation concerns

The growing economy has also raised inflation concerns, though analysts expect that much of the increase will be tied to economic growth and will be digestible. Much of the concern centers around stronger inflation prompting governments and central banks to roll back economic stimulus and change course on interest rates. Federal Reserve officials have said that they see no need yet to change course.

Bond yields remained relatively steady. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 1.55% from 1.56% late Tuesday.

Online retail giant Amazon is buying MGM, the movie and TV studio behind James Bond, “Legally Blonde” and “Shark Tank,” with the aim of filling its video streaming service with more shows to watch. The announcement left the stock little changed.

Markets in Europe fell. The FTSE 100 in London fell 0.3%, while Germany's Dax fell 0.2% and France's CAC 40 fell 0.1%. Markets in Asia were broadly higher.

A man and a woman wearing protective masks stand in front of an electronic stock board showing Japan's Nikkei 225 index at a securities firm Wednesday, May 26, 2021, in Tokyo. Asian stock markets rose Wednesday as inflation fears eased and investors looked ahead to U.S. data that are expected to show economic growth accelerating. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko) Credit: Eugene Hoshiko Credit: Eugene Hoshiko