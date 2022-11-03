Wall Street moves lower as Fed presses on against inflation

Higher rates not only slow the economy by discouraging borrowing, they also make stocks look less appealing compared to lower-risk assets like bonds and CDs.

Stubbornly hot inflation has been prompting central banks around the world to also raise interest rates. On Thursday, the Bank of England announced its biggest interest rate increase in three decades. The increase is the Bank of England's eighth in a row and the biggest since 1992.

European and Asian markets were lower.

Technology stocks were among the biggest weights on the market. Apple fell 2.8%.

Investors had been hoping for economic data signaling that the Fed might ease up on rate increases. The fear is that the Fed will go too far in slowing the economy and bring on a recession.

Hotter-than-expected data from the employment sector this week has so far signaled that the Fed has to remain aggressive. On Friday, Wall Street will get a broader monthly employment update from the U.S. government.

Wall Street has also been closely watching the latest company earnings reports. The reports have been mixed and many companies have warned that inflation will likely continue pressuring operations.

Booking Holdings rose 4.5% after reporting strong third-quarter financial results. Chipmaker Qualcomm fell 6% after giving investors a weak profit and revenue forecast.

Joe McDonald and Matt Ott contributed to this report.