Stocks slip on Wall Street as investors review earnings

Solid earnings results helped lift a handful of companies.

Nvidia jumped 8.1% after the maker of graphics chips for gaming and artificial intelligence reported strong third-quarter financial results. Other chipmakers also gained ground. Advanced Micro Devices rose 1.5% and Micron Technology rose 1.1%.

Companies that rely on consumers spending for goods and services also fared well following solid earnings reports from retailers. Macy's jumped 15.8% after the department store operator handily beat Wall Street’s third-quarter profit forecasts. Kohl's rose 5.6% after also reporting encouraging earnings.

Investors received an encouraging update on the closely watched employment market, which is viewed as a key factor in the economy's continued recovery.

The Labor Department said that the number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits fell for the seventh straight week to a pandemic low of 268,000.

U.S. stocks have been powering mostly higher over the last month as companies reported much stronger profits for the summer than analysts expected. Investors have shifted much of their focus to the threat from rising inflation. Companies are facing higher raw materials costs and supply chain problems that could crimp profits. Consumers are facing higher prices, which they have so far absorbed, but analysts fear they could eventually pullback on spending if higher prices persist too long.

Caption As a car passes by, a man wearing a protective mask stands near an electronic stock board showing Japan's Nikkei 225 index at a securities firm Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, in Tokyo. Asian shares mostly declined Thursday after stock indexes shuffled lower on Wall Street. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko) Credit: Eugene Hoshiko Credit: Eugene Hoshiko

Caption A man wearing a protective mask walks near an electronic stock board showing Japan's Nikkei 225 index at a securities firm Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, in Tokyo. Asian shares mostly declined Thursday after stock indexes shuffled lower on Wall Street. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko) Credit: Eugene Hoshiko Credit: Eugene Hoshiko

Caption A woman wearing a protective mask stands in front of an electronic stock board showing Japan's Nikkei 225 index at a securities firm Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, in Tokyo. Asian shares mostly declined Thursday after stock indexes shuffled lower on Wall Street. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko) Credit: Eugene Hoshiko Credit: Eugene Hoshiko

Caption A woman wearing a protective mask walks in front of an electronic stock board showing Japan's Nikkei 225 index at a securities firm Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko) Credit: Eugene Hoshiko Credit: Eugene Hoshiko