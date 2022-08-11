Wall Street rallies after another sign of cooling inflation

Thursday's encouraging signal on inflation helped drive a broad-based rally, and nearly 90% of the stocks in the index were rising.

The Walt Disney Co. jumped 7.9% for the biggest gain in the index after the entertainment company reported stronger profit for the spring than analysts expected. Other media companies also rallied, with Paramount Global up 5.9% and Warner Bros. Discovery up 5.7%.

Companies whose profits most depend on a strong economy were helping to lead the way. Energy stocks as a group within the S&P 500 rose 1.6%. So did the financial companies in the index.

Worries about a possible recession are still looming over the market, as the Federal Reserve continues to raise interest rates to fight inflation. Such increases slow the economy by design, and some parts of the economy have already weakened under their weight, including the housing industry. But a resilient jobs market has offered a strong counterweight, leading to a muddied outlook for the economy.

A report on Thursday showed fewer U.S. workers filed for jobless claims last week than expected, a potentially encouraging sign about layoffs. But it was nevertheless the highest number since November.

In markets overseas, European indexes were mixed, while Asian markets were mostly higher.

In Thailand, the SET gave up 0.2% after the country's central bank raised its benchmark interest rate by 0.25 percentage points to 0.75% a day earlier. The Southeast Asian country's economy has been hard hit by the pandemic, which ravaged its all-important tourism sector.

__

AP Business Writer Elaine Kurtenbach contributed.

Combined Shape Caption A currency trader watches monitors in front of screens showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI), left, and the exchange rate of South Korean won against the U.S. dollar at the foreign exchange dealing room of the KEB Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022. Shares advanced Thursday in Asia after benchmarks closed at three-month highs on Wall Street as investors cheered a report showing inflation cooled more than expected in July. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon) Credit: Ahn Young-joon Credit: Ahn Young-joon Combined Shape Caption A currency trader watches monitors in front of screens showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI), left, and the exchange rate of South Korean won against the U.S. dollar at the foreign exchange dealing room of the KEB Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022. Shares advanced Thursday in Asia after benchmarks closed at three-month highs on Wall Street as investors cheered a report showing inflation cooled more than expected in July. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon) Credit: Ahn Young-joon Credit: Ahn Young-joon

Combined Shape Caption Currency traders watch monitors at the foreign exchange dealing room of the KEB Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022. Shares advanced Thursday in Asia after benchmarks closed at three-month highs on Wall Street as investors cheered a report showing inflation cooled more than expected in July. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon) Credit: Ahn Young-joon Credit: Ahn Young-joon Combined Shape Caption Currency traders watch monitors at the foreign exchange dealing room of the KEB Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022. Shares advanced Thursday in Asia after benchmarks closed at three-month highs on Wall Street as investors cheered a report showing inflation cooled more than expected in July. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon) Credit: Ahn Young-joon Credit: Ahn Young-joon

Combined Shape Caption Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange in New York, Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) Credit: Seth Wenig Credit: Seth Wenig Combined Shape Caption Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange in New York, Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) Credit: Seth Wenig Credit: Seth Wenig

Combined Shape Caption Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange in New York, Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) Credit: Seth Wenig Credit: Seth Wenig Combined Shape Caption Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange in New York, Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) Credit: Seth Wenig Credit: Seth Wenig