Wall Street dips, snaps win streak after weak economic data

A separate report showed that factory orders weakened in February more than economists expected. That could give the Fed another reason to hold off on hiking rates again to beat inflation, which has been slowing but remains too high.

“It's all suggesting that the economy is slowing down, which was the Fed's intent all along in terms of raising rates,” said Michael Arone, chief investment strategist for SPDR business at State Street Global Advisors.

What the Fed does has such a grip on Wall Street because higher interest rates undercut inflation by slowing the entire economy, which raises the risk of a recession. They also hurt prices for stocks, bonds and other investments.

A potentially more impactful report will arrive Friday, when the U.S. government gives the latest monthly update on how many jobs were created across the country.

Some relatively encouraging data on inflation came in from other parts of the world Tuesday.

In Europe, a survey by the European Central Bank showed expectations for inflation in the coming year is falling among consumers in the region. That’s key because lower expectations can help the economy avoid a vicious cycle where inflation keeps building momentum.

A separate report also showed inflation at the wholesale level in the region slowed by more in February than economists expected.

In Australia, the country's central bank kept its key interest rate unchanged at 3.60%. It said it wanted time to see how its past hikes to interest rates are working through the system.

While Australia’s economy is much smaller than that of the U.S. or European Union, its central bank and that of New Zealand tend to “set the tone for monetary policy cycles,” Ipek Ozkardeskaya of Swissquote.com said in a commentary.

In the U.S., traders flipped bets back toward the Fed holding steady on rates at its meeting next month. A day earlier, a slight majority was betting on another increase in rates. That helped yields in the bond market to fall.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 3.34% from 3.42% late Monday. It helps set rates for mortgages and other important loans. The two-year Treasury, which moves more on expectations for the Fed, dropped to 3.82% from 3.97%.

Longer term, there seems to be more confidence on Wall Street that the Fed will have to cut rates later this year.

That has helped to buoy stocks, particularly technology and other high-growth companies, because rate cuts tend to act like steroids for markets. But the Fed has been consistent in saying it does not expect any rate cuts this year.

Critics also are skeptical, saying inflation still remains too high for the Fed’s liking. And any cut in rates would likely come only if the economy were in much weaker shape, something that could torpedo stocks too.

Tuesday's weaker-than-expected readings on the economy follow a report on Monday that showed U.S. manufacturing continues to shrink faster than economists forecast.

Given such weakness, this is “not the time to chase growth,” suggested Mark Haefele, chief investment officer of UBS Global Wealth Management.

On Wall Street, shares of Virgin Orbit plunged 23.2% to 15 cents after the company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. It's been contending with the fallout of a failed mission this year and increasing difficulty in raising funding for future missions.

Stocks in industries whose profits are closely tied to the strength of the economy also fell more than the rest of the market, such as industrial and energy companies. Valero Energy fell 8% for one of the biggest losses in the S&P 500.

Oil prices swung through the day before adding to their big gains from Monday, when they shot higher on worries about tighter supplies.

Benchmark U.S. crude rose 29 cents to $80.71 per barrel. Brent crude, the international standard, rose a penny to $84.94 per barrel.

AP Business Writers Elaine Kurtenbach and Matt Ott contributed.

