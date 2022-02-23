Wall Street opening higher as market stages partial recovery

Oil prices dipped slightly following increases stoked by unease about possible disruption to Russian supplies.

Global stocks sank Tuesday after Washington, Britain and the 27-nation European Union imposed sanctions on Russian banks, officials and business leaders.

“Current U.S. sanctions on Russia are less-than-feared by the market,” Anderson Alves of ActivTrades said in a report. Alves noted Western governments have more “acute options” including reducing Russia’s access to the SWIFT system for global bank transactions.

In early trading, the FTSE 100 in London rose 0.5% and Frankfurt's DAX gained 0.8%. The CAC in Paris added 1.2%.

On Tuesday, the S&P 500 lost 1%. That put it 10.3% below its Jan. 3 all-time high and into a correction, or a decline of at least 10% but less than 20%. The Dow lost 1.4% and the Nasdaq composite sank 1.2%.

In Asia, the Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.9% to 3,489.15 and the Hang Seng in Hong Kong gained 0.6% to 23,660.28.

The Kospi in Seoul advanced 0.5% to 2,719.53 and Sydney's S&P-ASX 200 added 0.6% to 7,205.70.

India's Sensex opened up 0.2% at 57,425.96. Singapore and Indonesia gained while Bangkok declined.

Global stocks already had given up some of their gains due to uncertainty about the impact of plans by the Federal Reserve and other central banks to withdraw ultra-low interest rates and other economic stimulus.

Markets were rattled after Putin recognized the independence of rebel-held areas in Ukraine and sent in troops in defiance of U.S. and European pressure.

Shares of Stellantis gained 6% in off-hours trading after the automaker reported profits of 13.4 billion euros ($15.2 billion) in its first year after forming from the merger of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and PSA Group. The software maker Cadence Design Systems jumped more than 10% after it topped Wall Street's sales and profit expectation and raised sales guidance well above analysts' consensus for the first quarter of 2022.

Wheat prices rose on concern about supplies from Russia and Ukraine being disrupted. Prices of nickel and aluminum, for which Russia is a major supplier, also rose.

European gas prices jumped after Germany withdrew a key document needed for certification of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline from Russia.

In energy markets, benchmark U.S. crude fell 86 cents to $91.49 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The contract rose $1.28 on Tuesday to $92.35. Brent crude, the price basis for international oils, slipped 28 cents to $93.57 per barrel in London.

The dollar edged up to 115.08 yen from Tuesday's 115.07 yen. The euro rose to $1.1341 from $1.1334.

Caption A woman walks past a bank's electronic board showing the Hong Kong share index at Hong Kong Stock Exchange Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022. Asian stock markets rebounded Wednesday after Wall Street slid on anxiety over President Vladimir Putin's decision to send Russian soldiers into eastern Ukraine. Shanghai, Hong Kong, Seoul and Sydney advanced. Oil prices edged higher on concern about possible disruption to Russian supplies. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu) Credit: Vincent Yu Credit: Vincent Yu Caption A woman walks past a bank's electronic board showing the Hong Kong share index at Hong Kong Stock Exchange Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022. Asian stock markets rebounded Wednesday after Wall Street slid on anxiety over President Vladimir Putin's decision to send Russian soldiers into eastern Ukraine. Shanghai, Hong Kong, Seoul and Sydney advanced. Oil prices edged higher on concern about possible disruption to Russian supplies. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu) Credit: Vincent Yu Credit: Vincent Yu

Caption People walk past a bank's electronic board showing the Hong Kong share index at Hong Kong Stock Exchange Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022. Asian stock markets rebounded Wednesday after Wall Street slid on anxiety over President Vladimir Putin's decision to send Russian soldiers into eastern Ukraine. Shanghai, Hong Kong, Seoul and Sydney advanced. Oil prices edged higher on concern about possible disruption to Russian supplies. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu) Credit: Vincent Yu Credit: Vincent Yu Caption People walk past a bank's electronic board showing the Hong Kong share index at Hong Kong Stock Exchange Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022. Asian stock markets rebounded Wednesday after Wall Street slid on anxiety over President Vladimir Putin's decision to send Russian soldiers into eastern Ukraine. Shanghai, Hong Kong, Seoul and Sydney advanced. Oil prices edged higher on concern about possible disruption to Russian supplies. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu) Credit: Vincent Yu Credit: Vincent Yu