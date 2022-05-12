Walker, Mets cruise past Nats 4-1, win another series

Tomás Nido added a run-scoring single with two outs in the fourth that chased Adon, who also hit J.D. Davis in the back with a fastball — the 24th time a Mets batter has been hit this season, which leads the majors.

Soto opened the fourth with a double off the wall in right-center but quickly ended the Nats' best scoring chance with poor baserunning. Soto broke for third on a grounder to the left side by Josh Bell and was caught in a rundown before being thrown out at third. Walker tagged Soto and threw wildly to second, and Bell tried to advance and was thrown out at third.

Soto slid into Walker's forearm a few feet in front of the bag, and Walker stood over Soto after tagging him. Soto appeared to take issue with Walker blocking his path to third base and lay in the dirt in front of the bag as Bell approached.

Canha homered in the ninth off Steve Cishek.

ROSTER MOVE

Needing a long relief option, the Mets recalled right-hander Jake Reed from Triple-A Syracuse and optioned righty Stephen Nogosek, who threw three hitless innings Wednesday night.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Mets: C James McCann was held out of the lineup with a sore left wrist.

Nationals: SS Alcides Escobar missed a third straight game with infection under the nail on his left index finger. Manager Dave Martinez said the finger has been drained multiple times but Escobar is not expected to go on the injured list.

UP NEXT

Mets: Return home to face Seattle on Friday with Max Scherzer (4-1, 2.92 ERA) starting against the Mariners' Marco Gonzales (1-4, 3.91).

Nationals: Josiah Gray (4-2, 3.45) starts the opener of a weekend series against Houston.

Caption New York Mets starting pitcher Taijuan Walker throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) Credit: Alex Brandon

Caption New York Mets' Mark Canha celebrates scoring with manager Buck Showalter, right, during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) Credit: Alex Brandon

Caption Washington Nationals starting pitcher Joan Adon, center, listens as pitching coach Jim Hickey speaks with catcher Keibert Ruiz, left, during the first inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets at Nationals Park, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) Credit: Alex Brandon

Caption Washington Nationals starting pitcher Joan Adon throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets at Nationals Park, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) Credit: Alex Brandon

Caption New York Mets' Francisco Lindor, right, celebrates scoring during the first inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) Credit: Alex Brandon