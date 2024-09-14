Walgreens to pay $106M to settle allegations it submitted false payment claims for prescriptions

Settlement documents say Walgreens cooperated in the investigation and has improved its electronic management system to prevent such problems from occurring again.

In a statement, Walgreens said that because of a software error, the chain inadvertently billed some government programs for a relatively small number of prescriptions that patients submitted but never picked up.

“We corrected the error, reported the issue to the government and voluntarily refunded all overpayments,” the statement by Walgreens said.

In reaching the settlement, the chain didn’t acknowledge legal liability in the cases. ____ This story has been corrected to say the lawsuits were filed by private parties, not by the U.S. Justice Department.