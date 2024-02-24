Wake Forest edges No. 8 Duke 83-79. Court storming leaves Filipowski shaken up

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Hunter Sallis scored 29 points while Andrew Carr had a huge second-half performance to help Wake Forest edge No. 8 Duke 83-79 on Saturday, earning a massive boost to its NCAA Tournament chances.

As Demon Deacons fans stormed the court to celebrate, Duke star Kyle Filipowski appeared to be shaken up after a collision with a fan running by him as he walked toward the locker room tunnel. He was hobbled and had to be helped off the court amid the chaos.