WADA revokes Moscow anti-doping laboratory's license

WADA's executive committee voted on Friday to strip the Moscow facility of its approved status, citing “the laboratory personnel's manipulation of data” which was extracted from the lab in 2019. At the time, the data was located on servers and equipment at the laboratory which were sealed off by Russian law enforcement.

WADA wanted to use the data to prosecute cases which were covered up in the past but said later that year that entries for many cases had been tampered with, and fake messages were added to implicate witnesses. Russian authorities have denied the data stored at the lab was deliberately altered.