VP Harris sits at counter where Greensboro Four made history

Harris' visit came on the same day that a jury in Minneapolis began deliberating in the murder trial of former police officer Derek Chauvin in the killing of George Floyd, a Black man whose death has become a touchstone in the Black Lives Matter movement and calls for policing reform.

Harris has paid tribute to the Greensboro Four before. In a 2019 posting on Twitter, Harris said that the four men — students at the North Carolina A&T State University — showed “courage, strength, and refusal to accept injustice" and brought the nation "a step closer to who we can and should be.”

Harris also checked out another display at the museum: the bus seat that civil rights icon Rosa Parks refused to give up to a white man in 1955 in Montgomery, Alabama. That spurred a bus boycott led by the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. and eventually culminated with the U.S. Supreme Court ruling that bus segregation was unconstitutional.