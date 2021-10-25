VP: Brazil to seek zero deforestation by 2028, up from 2030

For several months, the Brazilian space agency's satellites recorded fewer deforestation alerts in the Amazon than the same months in 2020. At the United Nations in September, Bolsonaro credited his administration's redoubled efforts for the plunge of alerts the prior month.

But the number of alerts in September was roughly flat year-on-year, and preliminary data for October shows it on track to far outpace the destruction of the same month last year.

Earlier this month, Mourão said that the three-month deployment of 3,000 soldiers to the Amazon rainforest to prevent deforestation and man-made fires was coming to an end and wouldn't be extended.

Mourão told the foreign press on Monday that the administration continues to hold that the Amazon should be developed -- but in a manner congruent with a view toward sustainability and arresting climate change, and in observance of Brazilian law.

Asked about the ongoing dispute over the double counting of carbon credits -- in both the nation offsetting emissions and the nation buying the offsets -- Mourão initially said the government is opposed, which would mark a change in the country's stance. Nations in Glasgow will address potentially closing loopholes that allow for double counting; that would force countries like Brazil to decide if they count emissions reductions toward their own goals, or the sale of reductions abroad to another country’s goals.

“Double counting, I have absolute certainty we don’t agree with that there,” he said. "We don’t support that under any hypothesis.”

Pressed further for clarification about whether the government was shifting its position, he said he wasn’t privy to the delegation’s negotiation strategy.

“It’s not up to me to unravel all the nuances of that strategy. You know, it is a negotiation, and it is being done with that ‘push and pull,’” Mourao said, adding that he hopes to reach consensus that yields "mutual benefits.”

Experts have accused Brazil of adjusting its emissions targets last year in a way that would allow it to release more greenhouse gas into the atmosphere, unlike most other nations, which have stepped up ambitions.

“Brazil has made a significantly worse proposal,” said Niklas Hoehne of the Berlin-based New Climate Institute. The government has proposed cutting emissions 43% by 2030 from the level 25 years earlier, but last year significantly increased the estimate for its baseline, making the target easier to accomplish.

