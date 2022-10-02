Voting ends in Bosnia election set to bring little change

Moments after vote count begun, Bosnia's international overseer, Christian Schmidt, announced in a YouTube video that he was amending the country's electoral law “to ensure functionality and timely implementation of election results.” Schmid assured citizens in the video that the changes “will in no way affect” the votes cast on Sunday for different levels of government that are part of one of the world’s most complicated institutional set-ups.

Bosnia's power-sharing system was agreed upon in a U.S.-sponsored peace deal that ended the brutal 1992-95 war between its three main ethnic groups - Muslim Bosniaks, Orthodox Serbs and Catholic Croats - by dividing the country into two highly independent entities. The entities — one run by Serbs and the other shared by Bosniaks and Croats - have broad autonomy but are linked by shared national institutions. All countrywide actions require consensus from all three ethnic groups.