Voters go to polls on final day of virus-hit Dutch election

Voters also have other issues on their minds, from the climate to housing shortages, health care funding and the Netherlands' place in Europe.

A preelection version of the respected Peilingwijzer survey of different opinion polls predicted forecast Rutte’s party will win between 34 and 36 seats in the 150-seat lower house of parliament. Wilders’ party is tipped to win 18-20 seats and the centrist D66 party, led by the country's minister for foreign trade and development cooperation Sigrid Kaag, who has positioned herself in the campaign as a viable alternative for Rutte as prime minister. The Netherlands has never had a woman as prime minister.

Voting began Monday and Tuesday ostensibly for people considered to be in high risk groups for the virus. People aged over 70 also had the option of mail-in voting.

The procedure for opening and counting postal votes had to be changed mid-election Tuesday after what the interior ministry called “procedural mistakes” by voters mailing in their ballots.

A record 37 parties are taking part in the election, with 17 forecast to garner enough votes to win at least one seat in parliament's 150-seat lower house, up from 13 at the last election. That splintering of the political landscape is likely to make coalition formation negotiations a tough and lengthy process.

Election officials had to cast their net wider in their hunt for suitable locations for polling stations so that they could offer enough room for social distancing between voters. Churches, concert halls and even Amsterdam's Van Gogh Museum have been pressed into service, while voters in cars and on bikes could also cast their ballot at a drive-thru polling center in the Dutch capital.

A red voting pencil reminds people queueing to cast their ballots to respect the 1.5-meter social distance at a polling station in church De Duif in Amsterdam, Netherlands, Monday, March 15, 2021. Polling stations opened across the Netherlands early Monday in a general election that has been spread over three days to allow people to vote safely during the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong) Credit: Peter Dejong Credit: Peter Dejong