Voters choose new Hong Kong electors under pro-Beijing laws

In May, the legislature amended Hong Kong’s electoral laws to ensure that only “patriots” – people who are loyal to China and the semi-autonomous territory – will rule the city. The committee also was expanded to 1,500 members, from 1,200, and the number of direct voters for committee seats was reduced from about 246,000 to less than 8,000.

The restructured electoral process ensures a vast majority of the Elections Committee will be largely pro-Beijing candidates, who are likely to choose a chief executive and nearly half of lawmakers who are aligned with the ruling Chinese Communist Party.

Sunday's vote was taking place at five polling stations heavily surrounded by police. Local newspaper South China Morning Post previously reported 6,000 police officers would be deployed to guard the polls, outnumbering the number of voters.

Results are expected Sunday night.

Four activists from pro-democracy political party League of Social Democrats staged a small protest near the polling station in the Wan Chai neighborhood. They laid out banners criticizing the “small circle election” as having a pretense of representing public opinion.

The four were stopped and searched by the police.

A police officer guard at a street during a protest against an election committee that will vote for the city's leader in Hong Kong Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021.

Voters enter a polling center for the election committee that will vote for the city's leader in Hong Kong Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021.

Police officers stand guard at a street during a protest against an election committee that will vote for the city's leader in Hong Kong Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021.

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam speaks during a press conference at a polling center for the election committee that will vote for the city's leader in Hong Kong Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021.

A protester is surrounded by police officers at a street during a protest against an election committee that will vote for the city's leader in Hong Kong Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021.

A protester stands behind a mock prison during a protest against an election committee that will vote for the city's leader in Hong Kong Sunday, Sept.19, 2021.

A protester stands behind a makeshift prison while police officers do search to other protesters during a protest against an election committee that will vote for the city's leader in Hong Kong Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021.

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam, left, speaks, with Erick Tsang, Secretary for Constitutional and Mainland Affairs Bureau, behind her, during a press conference at a polling center for the election committee in Hong Kong Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021.

Chen Baoying, one of the four protesters speaks during a protest against an election committee in Hong Kong Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021.

Chen Baoying, center, one of the four protesters is frisked by police officers during a protest against an election committee that will vote for the city's leader in Hong Kong Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021.

Chen Baoying, right with red backpack, one of the four protesters is searched by police officers during a protest against an election committee in Hong Kong Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021.

Police officers stand guard at a street during a protest against an election committee that will vote for the city's leader in Hong Kong Sunday, Sept.19, 2021.

Voters pose for a photo outside a polling center for the election committee that will vote for the city's leader in Hong Kong Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021.

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam, left, speaks during a press conference at a polling center for the election committee that will vote for the city's leader in Hong Kong Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021.