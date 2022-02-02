Vote on virus law shows rifts in Poland's ruling coalition

Some 61 lawmakers of the so-called United Right ruling team led by Kaczynski’s Law and Justice Party abstained or voted against the law in the 460-seat lower house late Tuesday. Another 15 of the ruling coalition's 228 lawmakers didn't even show up for the vote. Analysts said the result marked an unprecedented high degree of dissent within the ruling coalition and poses a challenge to Kaczynski's leadership.

The vote indicates that “the United Right does not exist as such any more," political analyst Barbara Brodzińska-Mirowska from Nicolaus Copernicus University in Torun told private TVN24. “The rifts are really deep and the games and interests are very much advanced, and things will not get better."