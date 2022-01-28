Vote for Italy's president fails again; no political deal

Under the Constitution, the head of state represents national unity who helps to authoritatively mediate Italy’s frequent political squabbling in its coalition governments.

But for a fifth straight attempt at election, unity was sorely lacking.

Traditionally, parties across the spectrum come together to elect a head of state who is supposed to be above the partisan fray during the seven-year tenure. Three former premiers, Democratic Party chief Enrico Letta, centrist leader Matteo Renzi and populist 5-Star Movement Giuseppe Conte, have been working behind the scenes to try to forge consensus and have reached out to the center-right to come up with a candidate suitable to all.

Consensus must be developed around “a shared candidate, impartial,” Conte told reporters.

Draghi has left the door open for himself to be chosen as president.

But Salvini and Berlusconi have insisted that he stay in the premier’s office to help guarantee the smooth delivery and implementation of some 200 billion euros ($225 billion) in pandemic recovery funds. That's compounded by nerves that any move by Draghi on the presidency could fuel political instability and trigger elections a year ahead of time. The prospect spooks some political leaders whose parties haven’t fared well in recent local or regional elections.

Analysts in Italy and abroad have said the squabbling between blocs will hurt whatever political stability the country benefited from by having Draghi at the helm over the last year. The former European Central Bank chief is credited with saving the euro single currency and is widely respected in the European Union.

“Regardless of its outcome, the divisive presidential election will significantly affect Draghi’s government, as the coalition parties now are extremely divided and reconciling these differences will be hard,” London-based analyst Wolfango Piccoli at Teneo, a consulting and advisory firm, said in an emailed commentary.

Outgoing President Sergio Mattarella has repeatedly said he doesn't want a second term despite appeals from some party leaders in recent weeks. He recently rented an apartment in Rome, presaging his move out of the presidential Quirinal Palace when his term runs out on Feb. 3.

But with political consensus across the party spectrums so far failing to materialize, lobbying could grow to persuade him to change his mind.

