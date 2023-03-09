Volunteers in mountain towns dig out snow-stuck Californians

Roofs collapsed, cars were buried and roads were blocked. The power went out in many communities and authorities reported possible gas leaks and storm-related fires. Gov. Gavin Newsom declared emergencies in 13 of California's 58 counties beginning March 1, including in San Bernardino County.

On Wednesday, dozens of volunteers with the Los Angeles-based nonprofit Team Rubicon fanned out across the mountain communities to clear buried properties. A team of 10 used shovels and snow blowers to clean walkways and driveways belonging to Zagorsky and his neighbors, who had been confined to their homes for more than a week.

In Lake Arrowhead, home to 9,700 people and at an elevation of 5,175 feet (1,575 meters), many roads were plowed Tuesday for the first time in 10 days, and some residents grumbled about the slow response. San Bernardino County officials estimated more than 90% of county roads were plowed as of Tuesday night.

About 8 miles (13 kilometers) to the west, along a winding two-lane road, volunteers were also digging out homes in Crestline, a working class mountain community of 9,300 residents.

Don Black watched as a team wielding shovels cleared his neighbor's property. He marveled at the massive 12-foot (3.6-meter) snow berms left behind by plows along the roads.

"This is the worst storm I’ve seen in 34 winters,” Black said, standing near a mound of snow that completely covered his pickup truck.

A team of state firefighters shoveled off the roof of the town library. A line of residents walked along freshly plowed roads to pick up boxes of food at a distribution center.

Nearby, Big Bear City received more than 6.6 feet (2 meters) of snow in a seven-day period, the most since those records have been tracked, said meteorologist Alex Tardy, with the National Weather Service in San Diego.

As the state continued to dig out from the previous storms, another one was on the way. Forecasters said an atmospheric river taking aim at northern and central California was expected to arrive as early as Thursday morning. The San Bernardino Mountain communities were likely to be spared another major snowfall.

The warm storm was raising concern about a rapid snowmelt of portions of the state’s substantial snowpack. Authorities said creeks, streams and rivers could rise quickly, raising the threat of flooding.

Taxin reported from Orange County, California. Associated Press reporter Christopher Weber contributed from Los Angeles.

