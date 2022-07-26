Volkswagen starts US electric vehicle assembly in Tennessee

The company says customers can expect ID.4s to be delivered as early as October. The starting manufacturer’s suggested retail price price is about $41,000.

The Chattanooga factory is now the sixth site globally to produce electric vehicles for Volkswagen. Volkswagen's goal is for 55% of U.S. sales to be fully electric by 2030.

Initially, Volkswagen will offer the American-built vehicles in either rear wheel drive or all wheel drive with a 82-kilowatt-hour battery. A lower-priced version with a 62-kilowatt-hour battery and rear-wheel drive will go into production later this year.

Volkswagen says it will mainly rely on North American parts for the vehicle, including materials and components assembled in 11 U.S. states. SK Innovation in Georgia will supply the batteries.

In the budget passed by Tennessee lawmakers in 2019, Volkswagen received an additional $50 million in state incentives for the Chattanooga plant to aid in the electric vehicle expansion.