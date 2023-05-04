Volkswagen sees sales slump in China, vows rebound this year

Volkswagen said it was "confident" that an expanded model range and more China-specific technological features would mean deliveries to the country would "recover during the remainder of the year."

The company said it plans to invest 1 billion euros in a new center for electric car innovation headquartered in the Chinese city of Hefei.

VW said it was systematically pushing ahead with its move into electric vehicles, selling 141,000 battery-only cars during the quarter, or about 7% of total deliveries.

It confirmed its profit outlook for the year and said strong demand for its products was reflected in an order book of 1.8 million vehicles in Europe, including 260,000 battery-electric vehicles.