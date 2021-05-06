Volkswagen profits jump as China leads pandemic rebound

CEO Herbert Diess said in a conference call with journalists that the company was limiting the impact of the shortage on earnings by steering scarce semiconductor supplies to vehicles that carry higher per-vehicle profits. Semiconductors are electronic components used for a wide range of functions including battery management, in-car entertainment and driver assistance and warning systems.

Chief Financial Officer Arno Antlitz said on the call that an expected strong second half would help make up for production lost earlier, saying the company saw "a good chance to recover the vehicles lost in the second half of the year.”

The company said Thursday its cash position improved to 29.6 billion euros, money it can use to invest in new technologies and drive its push into electric vehicles and transportation-related services. Sales of electric cars, both battery-only and battery-internal combustion hybrids, more than doubled in the first three months over the previous year period, to 133,000 vehicles. Overall, Volkswagen sold 2.4 million vehicles in the quarter, up 21%.

In addition to its namesake brand, Volkswagen Group includes luxury automakers Porsche and Audi, as well as SEAT and Skoda.