Volkswagen earnings beat pre-pandemic levels on luxury makes

Volkswagen raised its profit outlook for the full year while warning that shortages of semiconductor parts would continue to affect its business, leading the company to lower its forecast for deliveries to customers.

The earnings follow strong margins and profits announced last week by competitor Daimler's Mercedes-Benz. Germany's export- and China-focused auto industry has benefitted from a recovery in key global auto markets and continuing demand for the highly profitable premium vehicles that are its specialty. BMW reports earnings Aug. 3.