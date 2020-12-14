Volkswagen board issues vote of confidence in CEO Diess

The board statement Monday said Diess and his team had the board's “full support not only when it comes to the new orientation towards electromobility and digitalisation, but also the increase of efficiency and profitability.” It underlined a commitment to cutting cost and announced a new chief financial officer whose primary focus is to be on further efficiency increases.

German news media had reported that Diess faced resistance to some of his decisions from employee representatives, and that he had sought an early extension of his contract as a show of support. The board statement Monday made no mention of Diess' contract, which expires in April 2023. Workers hold an unusual amount of clout at Volkswagen, through requirements that worker representatives hold board seats and because the company's home state of Lower Saxony holds a stake in the company.