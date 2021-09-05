Vogelbach slam in 9th caps comeback, Brewers shock Cards 6-5

Then Vogelbach delivered his first homer since June 14.

Miguel Sanchez (2-0) pitched a scoreless ninth to earn the victory.

Tyler O'Neill had three hits, including a home run, for the Cardinals, who are chasing a wild-card spot. Harrison Bader added a two-run double. Starter Jon Lester allowed one run in just 5 1/3 innings.

Milwaukee’s Pablo Reyes celebrated his 28th birthday by hitting his first homer of the season. Reyes improved to 6 of 11 in his career against Lester.

O'Neill's homer in the seventh inning gave the Cardinals a 5-1 lead, but they failed to add to their lead despite continually putting runners on base while stranding 14.

The Brewers eventually made them pay.

Milwaukee loaded the bases in the eighth, but first baseman Paul Goldschmidt ended the threat by snaring a liner to rob Christian Yelich of an extra-base hit that could have brought home three runs.

The Brewers kept up the attack in the ninth and eventually broke through.

Brewers starter Corbin Burnes struck out seven but allowed six hits, three runs and two walks in five innings.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Brewers SS Willy Adames went on the 10-day injured list with a left quadriceps strain. He had been dealing with a quad issue already and aggravated it Saturday while running to first base on a single.

“It’s to the point where there’s no reason to play like this and be compromised,” Brewers manager Craig Counsell said. “Put him on the injured list and give him some time to heal.”

The Brewers recalled utilityman Tim Lopes from Triple-A Nashville.

UP NEXT

Cardinals: Start a four-game home series with the Los Angeles Dodgers on Monday afternoon. RHP Miles Mikolas (0-1, 4.41 ERA) pitches for the Cardinals. The Dodgers will start RHP Max Scherzer (12-4, 2.40).

Brewers: Open a three-game home series with the Philadelphia Phillies on Monday afternoon. Brandon Woodruff (9-4, 2.35) pitches for the Brewers and Zack Wheeler (11-9, 3.01) starts for the Phillies in a matchup of All-Star right-handers.

___

Follow Steve Megargee at https://twitter.com/stevemegargee

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Caption Milwaukee Brewers' Daniel Vogelbach hits a walk-off grand slam during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021, in Milwaukee. The Brewers won 6-5. (AP Photo/Morry Gash) Credit: Morry Gash Credit: Morry Gash

Caption Milwaukee Brewers' Daniel Vogelbach hits a walk-off grand slam during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021, in Milwaukee. The Brewers won 6-5. (AP Photo/Morry Gash) Credit: Morry Gash Credit: Morry Gash

Caption Milwaukee Brewers' Daniel Vogelbach celebrates after hitting a walk-off grand slam during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021, in Milwaukee. The Brewers won 6-5. (AP Photo/Morry Gash) Credit: Morry Gash Credit: Morry Gash

Caption Milwaukee Brewers' Daniel Vogelbach hits a walk-off grand slam during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021, in Milwaukee. The Brewers won 6-5. (AP Photo/Morry Gash) Credit: Morry Gash Credit: Morry Gash

Caption Milwaukee Brewers' Daniel Vogelbach is congratulated by teammates after hitting a walk-off grand slam during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021, in Milwaukee. The Brewers won 6-5. (AP Photo/Morry Gash) Credit: Morry Gash Credit: Morry Gash

Caption Milwaukee Brewers' Christian Yelich reacts after lining out with bases loaded during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash) Credit: Morry Gash Credit: Morry Gash

Caption Milwaukee Brewers' Daniel Vogelbach is congratulated by teammates after hitting a walk-off grand slam during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021, in Milwaukee. The Brewers won 6-5. (AP Photo/Morry Gash) Credit: Morry Gash Credit: Morry Gash

Caption St. Louis Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill rounds the bases after hitting a two-run home run during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash) Credit: Morry Gash Credit: Morry Gash

Caption St. Louis Cardinals' Paul Goldschmidt watches his pop out with bases loaded during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash) Credit: Morry Gash Credit: Morry Gash

Caption St. Louis Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill scores past Milwaukee Brewers catcher Omar Narvaez during the fourth inning of a baseball game Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021, in Milwaukee. O'Neill scored on a single by Harrison Bader. (AP Photo/Morry Gash) Credit: Morry Gash Credit: Morry Gash