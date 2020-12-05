Vogel: Lakers 'have to be even better' to repeat as champs

Vogel is referring to the defensive excellence that set apart his Lakers, who created their own tenacious identity in the history of a 17-time champion franchise best known for the flashy offensive exploits of the Showtime 1980s teams and Kobe Bryant's 21st-century squads.

With Davis leading the way, Los Angeles had the third-best defensive rating (106.1) in the NBA during the last regular season, and the Lakers kept it up in the playoff bubble.

The Lakers lost major defensive contributors Avery Bradley and Dwight Howard to free agency, but Davis and Alex Caruso are back along with the four veteran newcomers, who can all excel on both ends.

"The guys that we've brought in here are nasty dudes," Vogel said. “These guys are all physical dudes that have that sort of edge to them that I think they'll embrace right away. Obviously the group that's returning knows the value in what we created last year, and hopefully we'll establish that early on.”

The Lakers' defensive dominance is centered around Davis, who agreed to a five-year contract worth up to $190 million Thursday to return. The 27-year-old Davis said he considered several contract options, but the combination of his happiness with the Lakers and caution about his health led him to ink the biggest possible deal.

“This is the place I want to be,” Davis said. “I don't plan to move on anywhere. I just thought what was best for me was to go ahead and lock it in. I want to be here. My family wants to be here. We've got everything to compete for championships, so I just figured, why not be here?”

Davis also evaluated his physical condition frankly. He has missed a significant number of games due to injury in every season of his eight-year NBA career, and the athletic 6-foot-10 pro will be 32 years old when his new contract ends.

“I have to think about also the reality of things, too,” Davis said. “I do have a little history with injuries. … Do I get to that? God forbid, knock on wood, something happens. I want to secure the most amount of years possible and be here long-term with this team.”

Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka seems thrilled by the results of his roster-building work in the abbreviated NBA offseason. The former agent managed to retain his two most important players on long-term contracts while adding veteran talent and still making his roster younger.

When the analogy-loving executive wasn't comparing the challenges of free agency to a 29-against-1 simultaneous chess match because he had recently watched Netflix's “The Queen's Gambit," Pelinka lavished praise on Davis, James and the four newcomers who agreed to join them.

“We’ve got a lot of really passionate guys and a lot of really high-IQ basketball players, so I don’t think there’s going to be any lack of energy and intensity,” Pelinka said. “I’ve felt it in the building with our individual workouts. I think this team is excited to play, excited for the challenges of coming together for one of the hardest things to do in all of sports, which is defending a title."

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James drives to the basket against the Miami Heat during the first half in Game 4 of basketball's NBA Finals in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. LeBron James has agreed to a contract extension with the Los Angeles Lakers. James' agency, Klutch Sports, confirmed the deal Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020 during the first week of training camp for the NBA champions.