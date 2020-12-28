Vlhova leads Bassino in GS after 1st run, Shiffrin in 4th

Vlhova said she “couldn’t expect in the finish that I was in green, because my feelings were not so perfect.”

Vlhova, who leads the overall standings by 138 points ahead of Gisin, carved out her advantage in the final part of her run.

“I took a lot of advantage from others because I tried let my skis go in the last five gates,” she said.

Vlhova won the the GS on the Zauberberg in 2018 for the first of her four World Cup wins in the discipline.

Shiffrin won two giant slaloms in two days on this hill in 2016 before adding a slalom victory the next day.

Defending overall World Cup champion Federica Brignone, who leads the GS standings by five points ahead of her Italian teammate Bassino, was 1.71 behind in eighth.

Italy's Marta Bassino reacts at finish line after completing an alpine ski women's World Cup Super G in Val d'Isere, France, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Giovanni Auletta) Credit: Giovanni Auletta Credit: Giovanni Auletta

Switzerland's Michelle Gisin speeds down the course during an alpine ski, women's World Cup giant slalom, in Semmering, Austria, Monday, Dec. 28, 2020. (AP Photo/Gabriele Facciotti) Credit: Gabriele Facciotti Credit: Gabriele Facciotti