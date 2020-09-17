Visitors at home, Giants hit 3 HRs and beat Mariners 9-3

This marked the first of two games relocated from Seattle because of the unhealthy air quality from numerous West Coast wildfires. The Mariners and Oakland Athletics played a Monday doubleheader in the smoke and players expressed concern.

The Mariners took off about 10 a.m. Wednesday — rare day-of travel in baseball — from Seattle and pitcher Kendall Graveman even joked about wearing uniforms on the plane and eating sack lunches on the way. Some went straight to Oracle Park upon landing in San Francisco, while others opted to stop by the team hotel.

“There was some talk about it,” manager Scott Servais said with a grin on a pregame Zoom call.

Seattle was the home team but wore its gray road jerseys. The Giants sported their cream-colored home uniforms — the first time playing as the road team at home since Game 2 of a doubleheader with the Reds on July 23, 2013, making up a rainout from July 4 that year.

"If there ever was a year for this to happen, this was it, because nothing is normal," Servais said. "It has been weird all year long.”

SWING-AND-MISS STUFF

Giants lefty Drew Smyly made his first start since Aug. 1 and second appearance since being sidelined by a sprained index finger on his pitching hand. Smyly struck out eight in 3 2/3 innings, permitting three runs and four hits.

HAVING SOME FUN

Giants PR man Mike Passanisi and longtime Mariners media ace, Tim Hevly, came up with an entertaining pregame announcement with Passanisi on the mic: “First pitch 6:45. Game time temperature in San Francisco, 71 degrees. Game time temperature in Seattle, 70 degrees.”

TRAINER'S ROOM

Mariners: Seattle got a scare when Dylan Moore was hit in the head by a pitch in the seventh. He stayed in the game briefly. ... On Tuesday, RHP Matt Magill underwent arthroscopic debridement surgery on his throwing shoulder in Los Angeles performed by Dr. Neal ElAttrache. The hope is Magill will be ready to begin a throwing program in spring training and pitch in exhibition games, Servais said. The rehab process will start immediately. ... 2B Shed Long is deciding his next step with a stress fracture in his shin that was diagnosed last week and put him out for the season. "Shed is still working through what's the best course of action for him to get back healthy. I know he's weighing a couple different options right now. I'm not sure where he's headed," Servais said. “May be a minor surgery, may not be.”

Giants: RHP Jeff Samardzija, sidelined by an inflamed pitching shoulder, is expected to throw five innings in a simulated game Thursday at the club's Sacramento alternate site. ... RHP Reyes Moronta (right shoulder surgery) threw in Sacramento. He still could get into a major league game by season's end. “We’re going to monitor him at every outing, and figure out how he bounces back,” manger Gabe Kapler said. “But so far, his stuff has been crisp, and it’s been trending up.”

ROSTER MOVE

The Mariners reinstated INF J.P. Crawford from the bereavement list and optioned INF Donovan Walton to their Tacoma alternate site and kept him on the taxi squad.

UP NEXT

Giants LHP Tyler Anderson (2-3, 4.50 ERA) tries to win consecutive starts for the first time this season opposite Seattle LHP Nick Margevicius (1-3, 5.34), looking to snap a two-start skid.

AP Sports Writers Tim Booth and Anne M. Peterson contributed to this report.

Cutouts are seated at Oracle Park as San Francisco Giants' Drew Smyly, center, pitches against the Seattle Mariners during the second inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020. This is a makeup of a postponed game from Tuesday in Seattle. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu) Credit: Jeff Chiu Credit: Jeff Chiu

San Francisco Giants' Brandon Belt, right, is congratulated by third base coach Ron Wotus after hitting a two-run home run against the Seattle Mariners during the third inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020. This is a makeup of a postponed game from Tuesday in Seattle. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu) Credit: Jeff Chiu Credit: Jeff Chiu

San Francisco Giants' Mike Yastrzemski scores against the Seattle Mariners during the first inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu) Credit: Jeff Chiu Credit: Jeff Chiu

San Francisco Giants center fielder Mauricio Dubon cannot catch a base hit by Seattle Mariners' Dylan Moore during the first inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020. This is a makeup of a game postponed Tuesday in Seattle. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu) Credit: Jeff Chiu Credit: Jeff Chiu

San Francisco Giants' Drew Smyly pitches against the Seattle Mariners during the first inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, in a makeup of a game postponed Tuesday in Seattle. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu) Credit: Jeff Chiu Credit: Jeff Chiu