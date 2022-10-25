Visa posts jump in quarterly profit, increases dividend

The San Francisco-based company said it earned a profit of $3.94 billion, or $1.86 a share. Excluding one-time charges, which included Visa writing down some of its investments due to the drop in the stock market this year, the company earned $4.09 billion, or $1.93 a share. That's better than the $1.87 per share that analysts were forecasting, according to FactSet.

Visa processed $2.929 trillion in payments on its network in the July to September quarter, up 10.5% on a constant-dollar basis. Since the pandemic, there's been a global move to use electronic payments for more routine purchases, such as groceries. That behavioral change has directly benefited Visa's bottom line, since it takes a small fee for every transaction run on its network.