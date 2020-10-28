Visa 4Q profits plunge as pandemic slows payments worldwide

The San Francisco-based company posted a profit of $2.14 billion, or 97 cents per share, down from a profit of $3.03 billion, or $1.34 a share, in the same period a year earlier.

Visa recognizes revenue from the quarter before, so the payments activity that ended June 30 is reflected in the profits that the company reported Wednesday. The April 1 to June 30 period was when the U.S. and the rest of the world was being hard hit by the pandemic's outbreak, so payments and transactions plunged sharply.