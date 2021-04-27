Visa 2Q profits fall 2%, as economic slowdown hits payments

The payment processing giant said Tuesday that it earned $3.03 billion in its second quarter ended March 31, or $1.38 a share, down from $3.08 billion in the same period a year ago. Due to Visa buying back its own stock, the company's earnings per share last year was also $1.38.

The results were better than the $1.27 per share that analysts expected on average, according to FactSet. Shares rose 1.8% in after-hours trading.