Virus wreaking havoc on SEC due to positive COVID-19 tests

Florida is hoping those numbers don't rise further, not that coach Dan Mullen wanted to speculat e on the tests.

“We’re certainly hoping and everybody that we’ve worked for getting these tests back before we conduct any team activity to make sure that we’re keeping everyone as safe as possible," Mullen said.

Vanderbilt coach Derek Mason is going through a similar situation.

He said his Commodores (0-3) are a “shell” after he had an estimated group of players in the “high 40s” available for practice Wednesday with a couple of coaches involved in this outbreak. Vanderbilt has an open date Oct. 24 and won't play again until hosting Mississippi on Oct. 31.

Mason also noted this issue isn't a Vanderbilt problem, noting how the NFL's Tennessee Titans were down for 16 days while testing players daily. Every coach will be watching to see how many players are available the rest of this season.

“For college football, it's a red flag or something that we really have to be aware of in terms of understanding that we don't control everything,” Mason said.

Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin said his Rebels are dealing with their first COVID-19 issue of the season. He called it a “big challenge” for a team already banged up after a very physical game in a 63-48 loss to No. 2 Alabama. His Rebels (1-2) are scheduled to visit Arkansas (1-2) on Saturday after their 63-48 loss to No. 2 Alabama.

Kiffin wouldn't be more specific.

“Just like injuries, we’re not going to get into details on that,” Kiffin said. "We’re just trying to manage it the best we can.

Ole Miss, like Vanderbilt and now Florida, could quickly find the game schedule changing depending on the next batch of test results.

“I hope not,” Kiffin said of a potential postponement. "If we were to play today, we could play. So hopefully it stays that way.”

Tennessee coach Jeremy Pruitt said Monday that he had his entire team together for just the third straight week after testing and tracing had left players sidelined in isolation or quarantine. Georgia coach Kirby Smart said he knows his team is one exposure away from having an issue.

“We’ve been very fortunate so far, but we don’t have our test results back even from this week,” Smart said Tuesday.

Vanderbilt already was hit hard by having so many players opt out of this season because of the pandemic. The number has been reported as six Commodores opting out, including the kicker and four offensive linemen. Mason said Wednesday that total is closer to 10, which would be an SEC-high.

The numbers coaches will be monitoring most closely will be how many scholarship players are available. To play, the SEC requires at least 53 on game days. Vanderbilt had only 56 last weekend in a 41-7 loss to South Carolina.

Having an open date should help Vanderbilt suit up enough players to play Oct. 31. Mason said Vanderbilt has anyone who tests positive go into isolation for 10 days, followed by cardiac screening and then a cardiac MRI adding another three days to the process. Players also need at least three or four days of conditioning to play.

Timing is critical depending on the day of the week a positive test or tracing result returns.

“Every time you’re taking a test," Mason said, “you're crossing your fingers ... you don't have anybody in harm's way."

AP Sports Writers Mark Long and John Zenor contributed to this report.

Follow Teresa M. Walker at https://twitter.com/TeresaMWalker

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

LSU head coach Ed Ogeron watches his team as his team fails to score a touchdown in the final seconds of their 45-41 loss to Missouri during second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)

Vanderbilt head coach Derek Mason watches from the sideline in the first half of an NCAA college football game against South Carolina Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)