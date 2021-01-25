VIRUS TODAY: US numbers fall but new strains cause concern

THE NUMBERS: The seven-day rolling average for daily new cases in the U.S. did not increase over the past two weeks, going from 244,563.6 on Jan. 10 to 170,032.4 on Sunday, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

DEATH TOLL: The seven-day rolling average for daily new deaths in the U.S. did not increase over the past two weeks, going from 3,240.6 on Jan. 10 to 3,087.7 on Sunday, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

QUOTABLE: “Understanding the origin would really be important and we don’t know it now. It’s a big black box, which is awful. We’re over a year into it and we still don’t appreciate it.” — Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infection diseases expert, speaking at a virtual Davos Agenda meeting of the World Economic Forum on Monday.

ICYMI: For emergency medical technicians, the coronavirus is constantly close. COVID-19 has become their biggest fear, riding with them in ambulances from 911 call to 911 call, from patient to patient. Many EMTs and paramedics on the front lines of the pandemic have lifelong goals of being first responders. But some now wonder if it's worth risking their lives for a small paycheck and a dream. In Southern California, EMTs and paramedics are scrambling to help people in the national epicenter of the pandemic, where hospitals are bursting with patients after the holidays and ambulances are stuck waiting outside hospitals for hours until beds become available.

ON THE HORIZON: The Federal Emergency Management Agency announced Monday that it would be reimbursing states, territories and tribal governments for the use of National Guard troops to respond to the pandemic. President Joe Biden last week directed FEMA to assist state and local governments with vaccination efforts that lagged under his predecessor.

