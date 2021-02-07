VIRUS TODAY: In COVID-19 era, Americans choose dying at home

— Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot says a "tentative agreement" has been reached with the teachers union over COVID-19 safety protocols, potentially averting a strike in the nation's third-largest school district. Lightfoot announced the latest proposal Sunday. It includes pushing back the start of classes and phasing them in for pre-K through grade 8 students, with the first wave starting this week. Both sides have been negotiating for months over a plan to gradually bring back students in the roughly 340,000-student district. The schools went remote nearly a year ago. The Chicago Teachers Unions isn't calling it an agreement yet, saying it has to be approved by members.

— California Gov. Gavin Newsom is facing a potential recall election, in part stemming from the coronavirus pandemic. California voters weary of restrictions that have cut them off from jobs, classrooms and friends, combined with anxiety from the continuing threat of the coronavirus, could create a volatile mix at the ballot box. Newsom has weathered a public drubbing for dining out with friends and lobbyists at a San Francisco Bay Area restaurant last fall, while telling residents to stay home. More recently, an ever-expanding fraud scandal at the state unemployment agency has his leadership during the pandemic under even closer scrutiny. Recall organizers say they've collected nearly 1.5 million petition signatures required to place the proposal on the ballot this year.