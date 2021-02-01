VIRUS TODAY: COVID-19 cases down as US ends deadliest month

THE NUMBERS: According to data through Jan. 31 from Johns Hopkins University, the seven-day rolling average for daily new cases in the U.S. did not increase over the past two weeks, going from 217,703.1 on Jan. 17 to 148,412.9 on Jan. 31. The seven-day rolling average for daily new deaths in the U.S. also did not increase over the same period, going from 3,324.9 to 3,153.3.

QUOTABLE: “The expectation should not be that there’s an immediate, dramatic shift," Andy Slavitt, the White House’s deputy COVID-19 coordinator said in response to expectations for a potential boost in vaccine distribution if Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 shot is approved by the FDA.

ICYMI: New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio is acknowledging that Black and Latino New Yorkers are receiving COVID-19 vaccines at far lower rates than white or Asian residents. Data released by the city's health department shows that 48% of the city residents who have gotten at least one vaccine dose are white. That's far higher than the roughly one-third of the city's population that is non-Hispanic white. Just 11% of vaccine doses administered to New York City residents went to Black people and 15% to Latinos. The vaccine numbers are incomplete because about 40% of people who have been vaccinated in the city haven't provided demographic information. Still, the figures mirror vaccination data from other cities and states.

ON THE HORIZON: The coronavirus immunization campaign is off to a shaky start in Tuskegee, Alabama. Area leaders point to a lingering distrust of medicine linked to a 40-year government study there that used unknowing Black men as guinea pigs to study syphilis. Several people in the mostly Black city are trying to set an example by getting vaccinated. One of those is Black attorney Fred Gray, who filed a lawsuit on behalf of the men affected by the syphilis study that resulted in a $9 million settlement. The now-90-year-old Gray stresses that the syphilis study and the COVID-19 vaccine are completely different.

___

Find AP's full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic

FILE - In this Jan. 31, 2021, file photo, registered Nurse Rita Alba gives a patient the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine at a pop-up COVID-19 vaccination site at the Bronx River Community Center in the Bronx borough of New York. The deadliest month of the coronavirus outbreak in the U.S. drew to a close with certain signs of progress: COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are trending downward, while vaccinations are picking up speed. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File) Credit: Mary Altaffer Credit: Mary Altaffer

FILE - In this Jan. 9, 2021, file photo, transporters Miguel Lopez, right, Noe Meza prepare to move a body of a COVID-19 victim to a morgue at Providence Holy Cross Medical Center in the Mission Hills section of Los Angeles. The deadliest month of the coronavirus outbreak in the U.S. drew to a close with certain signs of progress: COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are trending downward, while vaccinations are picking up speed. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File) Credit: Jae C. Hong Credit: Jae C. Hong