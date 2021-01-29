VIRUS TODAY: 1-dose shot offers good COVID protection, hope

THE NUMBERS: According to data through Jan. 28 from Johns Hopkins University, the seven-day rolling average for daily new cases in the U.S. did not increase over the past two weeks, going from 238,906.6 on Jan. 14 to 158,576.4 on Jan. 28. The seven-day rolling average for daily new deaths in the U.S. did not increase either, going from 3,354 on Jan. 14 to 3,258.3 on Jan. 28.

QUOTABLE: “We have learned from past crises that the risk is not doing too much. The risk is not doing enough," President Joe Biden on his administration's $1.9 trillion COVID-19 rescue plan.

ICYMI: The role that race should play in deciding who gets priority for the COVID-19 vaccine has been put to the test in Oregon. People of color will not be the specific focus in the next phase of the state's rollout. An advisory committee decided Thursday to prioritize those with chronic medical conditions, essential workers and others. But the debate shows a growing commitment to put racial equity at the heart of the nation's mass vaccination campaign as COVID-19 disproportionately affects people of color. Experts say 18 states included ways to measure equity in their original vaccine distribution plans last fall, and more have likely done so since the shots started arriving.

ON THE HORIZON: An aborted effort to vaccinate Philadelphia residents against the coronavirus raises larger questions about the health care system in the city and nationwide. City officials made an unusual choice when they picked a 22-year-old graduate student to run a large vaccination site. Andrei Doroshin says he and his friends created an online registration site, leased a convention center and lined up practitioners. But questions soon arose about whether he planned to sell patient data, and the city shut the site down. Thousands of people who hoped to get the vaccine are now scrambling to find new appointments.

___

Find AP's full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic

This Sept. 2020 photo provided by Johnson & Johnson shows the investigational Janssen COVID-19 vaccine. Johnson & Johnson's long-awaited COVID-19 vaccine appears to protect against symptomatic illness with just one shot – not as strong as some two-shot rivals but still potentially helpful for a world in dire need of more doses. Johnson & Johnson said Friday, Jan. 29, 2021 that in the U.S. and seven other countries, the first single-shot vaccine appears 66% effective overall at preventing moderate to severe COVID-19. It was more protective against severe symptoms, 85%. (Cheryl Gerber/Johnson & Johnson via AP) Credit: Cheryl Gerber Credit: Cheryl Gerber

FILE - In this Jan. 10, 2021, file photo, medical professionals from Oregon Health & Science University load syringes with the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at a drive-thru vaccination clinic in Portland, Ore. The role that race should play in deciding who gets priority for the COVID-19 vaccine in the next phase of the rollout is being put to the test in Oregon. An advisory committee will vote Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, on whether to prioritize people of color, target those with chronic medical conditions or some combination. (Kristyna Wentz-Graff/Pool Photo via AP, File) Credit: Kristyna Wentz-Graff Credit: Kristyna Wentz-Graff

Andrei Doroshin speaks during a news conference in Philadelphia, Friday, Jan. 29, 2021. Philadelphia officials have shut down a COVID-19 vaccine clinic after concerns grew about Dorshin, the 22-year-old graduate student running the effort. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke) Credit: Matt Rourke Credit: Matt Rourke

University of Pittsburgh Pharmacy student Edith Wang loads a syringe with a dose of the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine, during a vaccination clinic hosted by the University of Pittsburgh and the Allegheny County Health Department at the Petersen Events Center, in Pittsburgh, Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021. The clinic, staffed by Pitt faculty and students from Pharmacy, Nursing, Medicine, and Health and Rehabilitation Sciences, will vaccinate some 800 personnel, over two days, who are work in healthcare roles, including students from Chatham College, Community College of Allegheny County, Duquesne University, LaRoche University, Pittsburgh Technical College and Pitt who work with patients. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) Credit: Gene J. Puskar Credit: Gene J. Puskar