Virus surges in France, Marseille fights against closures

The central government has ordered less severe measures in a dozen other cities, including Paris, where infections and hospitalizations are growing, but the rate of infection per 100,000 people is lower than Marseille or Guadeloupe.

The Paris police chief issued on Friday a set of anti-coronavirus marching orders for the French capital that will force bars and bistros to shut down by 10 p.m. starting Monday — excluding large restaurants — and starting this weekend will forbid gatherings of more than 10 people in public spaces, from streets to parks. Even street music or music that can be heard on the streets is forbidden. Gyms also are to close except those used for school activities.

The orders signed by police chief Didier Lallement are for an initial 15-day period that can be renewed. Police will start patrolling to ensure the restrictions are observed.

On Thursday, France reported more than 16,000 new infections, and more than 10% of intensive care beds nationwide are now occupied by COVID-19 patients. France has reported 31,511 virus-related deaths, among the highest tolls in Europe.

Rallied by a union of hospitality businesses, crowds protested Friday in front of a Marseille courthouse, and some business owners threatened to defy the closure order.

The president of the Provence-Alpes-Cote d’Azur region that includes Marseille, Renaud Muselier, said he would file an urgent legal complaint Friday protesting actions "restricting the exercise of the freedom to do business ... in a disproportionate way,” according to local media reports.

The protest reflects a longstanding rivalry between Marseille and Paris that most often manifests itself during soccer matches, but also runs under the surface on other issues as well.

French Health Minister Olivier Veran speaks with medical workers of La Timone public hospital during a visit, Friday Sept. 25, 2020 in Marseille, southeastern France. Angry restaurant and bar owners are demonstrating in Marseille to challenge a French government order to close all public venues as of Saturday to battle resurgent virus infections. On Thursday France reported more than 16,000 new infections, and more than 10% of intensive care beds nationwide are now occupied by COVID-19 patients. (Christophe Simon, Pool via AP) Credit: Christophe Simon Credit: Christophe Simon

Angry restaurant and bar owners demonstrate, one with a placard reading "Save cafes and restaurants" in Marseille, southern France, Friday Sept. 25, 2020 to challenge a French government order to close all public venues as of Saturday to battle resurgent virus infections. The protesters, and local officials in France's second-biggest city, are also threatening legal action, to try to block the order via the courts. They argue that Marseille's virus case rise has been stabilizing, and that the central government in Paris is unfairly singling out Marseille for the toughest virus measures in the nation. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole) Credit: Daniel Cole Credit: Daniel Cole

Angry restaurant and bar owners demonstrate in Marseille, southern France, Friday Sept. 25, 2020 to challenge a French government order to close all public venues as of Saturday to battle resurgent virus infections. The protesters, and local officials in France's second-biggest city, are also threatening legal action, to try to block the order via the courts. They argue that Marseille's virus case rise has been stabilizing, and that the central government in Paris is unfairly singling out Marseille for the toughest virus measures in the nation. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole) Credit: Daniel Cole Credit: Daniel Cole

Medical workers stand in the ICU unit of La Timone public hospital, Friday Sept. 25, 2020 in Marseille, southern France. Angry restaurant and bar owners are demonstrating in Marseille to challenge a French government order to close all public venues as of Saturday to battle resurgent virus infections. The government argues that hospitals in this Mediterranean city are under strain and the closures are the only way to stem the spread while avoiding new lockdowns. (Christophe Simon, Pool via AP) Credit: Christophe Simon Credit: Christophe Simon

Restaurant owners demonstrate outside the gates of La Timone public hospital as French Health Minister Olivier Veran visits in Marseille, southern France, Friday Sept. 25, 2020. Angry restaurant and bar owners are demonstrating in Marseille to challenge a French government order to close all public venues as of Saturday to battle resurgent virus infections. The government argues that hospitals in this Mediterranean city are under strain and the closures are the only way to stem the spread while avoiding new lockdowns. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole) Credit: Daniel Cole Credit: Daniel Cole

A restaurant owner holds a sign reading "to disobey is to save Marseille" to protest French Health Minister Olivier Veran's visit at La Timone public hospital in Marseille, southern France, Friday Sept. 25, 2020. Angry restaurant and bar owners are demonstrating in Marseille to challenge a French government order to close all public venues as of Saturday to battle resurgent virus infections. The government argues that hospitals in this Mediterranean city are under strain and the closures are the only way to stem the spread while avoiding new lockdowns. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole) Credit: Daniel Cole Credit: Daniel Cole

Medical workers look on in the ICU unit of La Timone public hospital, Friday Sept. 25, 2020 in Marseille, southern France. Angry restaurant and bar owners are demonstrating in Marseille to challenge a French government order to close all public venues as of Saturday to battle resurgent virus infections. The government argues that hospitals in this Mediterranean city are under strain and the closures are the only way to stem the spread while avoiding new lockdowns. (Christophe Simon, Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Christophe Simon Credit: Christophe Simon

French Health Minister Olivier Veran, center, listens to medical workers of La Timone public hospital, Friday Sept. 25, 2020 in Marseille, southern France. Angry restaurant and bar owners are demonstrating in Marseille to challenge a French government order to close all public venues as of Saturday to battle resurgent virus infections. On Thursday France reported more than 16,000 new infections, and more than 10% of intensive care beds nationwide are now occupied by COVID-19 patients. (Christophe Simon, Pool via AP) Credit: Christophe Simon Credit: Christophe Simon

Restaurant owners look through the gates of La Timone public hospital during a demonstration while French Health Minister Olivier Veran visits in Marseille, southern France, Friday Sept. 25, 2020. Angry restaurant and bar owners demonstrated in Marseille to challenge a French government order to close all public venues as of Saturday to battle resurgent virus infections. The government argues that hospitals in this Mediterranean city are under strain and the closures are the only way to stem the spread while avoiding new lockdowns. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole) Credit: Daniel Cole Credit: Daniel Cole