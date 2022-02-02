Virus enters Tonga along with disaster aid, lockdown planned

News site Matangi Tonga reported that the positive test results came after officials tested 50 front-line workers at the port. The lockdown was open-ended, the site said, with updates expected from health officials every two days.

Since the pandemic began, Tonga had previously reported just a single case of the virus when a Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints missionary returning from Africa tested positive in October after flying home via New Zealand.

Tonga and several other small Pacific nations, including Kiribati and the Solomon Islands, were among the last places on the planet to have avoided any virus outbreaks, thanks to their remote locations and strict border controls. But that's changed in the last few weeks as their defenses appeared no match against the highly contagious omicron variant.

The lockdown in Tonga comes as many homes and businesses remain without internet access after the tsunami severed the sole fiber-optic cable that connects Tonga to the rest of the world. Officials are hoping repairs will be completed within a week or two.

About 61% of Tonga's 105,000 people are fully vaccinated, according to Our World in Data.

Caption In this photo provided by the Australian Defence Force, aid supplies are stacked at the port at Nuku'alofa, Tonga, Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, after HMAS Adelaide carried in the disaster relief and humanitarian aid supplies. The danger of spreading the coronavirus was underscored when nearly two dozen sailors aboard the the Adelaide were reported infected on Tuesday, raising fears they could bring the coronavirus to the small Pacific archipelago devastated by an undersea volcanic eruption and a tsunami on Jan. 15. (POIS Christopher Szumlanski/Australian Defence Force via AP) Credit: POIS Christopher Szumlanski Credit: POIS Christopher Szumlanski Caption In this photo provided by the Australian Defence Force, aid supplies are stacked at the port at Nuku'alofa, Tonga, Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, after HMAS Adelaide carried in the disaster relief and humanitarian aid supplies. The danger of spreading the coronavirus was underscored when nearly two dozen sailors aboard the the Adelaide were reported infected on Tuesday, raising fears they could bring the coronavirus to the small Pacific archipelago devastated by an undersea volcanic eruption and a tsunami on Jan. 15. (POIS Christopher Szumlanski/Australian Defence Force via AP) Credit: POIS Christopher Szumlanski Credit: POIS Christopher Szumlanski

Caption In this photo provided by the Australian Defence Force, HMAS Adelaide is docked at Nuku'alofa, Tonga, Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, after carrying disaster relief and humanitarian aid supplies. The danger of spreading the coronavirus was underscored when nearly two dozen sailors aboard the the Adelaide were reported infected on Tuesday, raising fears they could bring the coronavirus to the small Pacific archipelago devastated by an undersea volcanic eruption and a tsunami on Jan. 15. (POIS Christopher Szumlanski/Australian Defence Force via AP) Credit: POIS Christopher Szumlanski Credit: POIS Christopher Szumlanski Caption In this photo provided by the Australian Defence Force, HMAS Adelaide is docked at Nuku'alofa, Tonga, Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, after carrying disaster relief and humanitarian aid supplies. The danger of spreading the coronavirus was underscored when nearly two dozen sailors aboard the the Adelaide were reported infected on Tuesday, raising fears they could bring the coronavirus to the small Pacific archipelago devastated by an undersea volcanic eruption and a tsunami on Jan. 15. (POIS Christopher Szumlanski/Australian Defence Force via AP) Credit: POIS Christopher Szumlanski Credit: POIS Christopher Szumlanski